Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HFC , PBF , DK , VLO , MPC )
We looked at the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.03%; Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks second with a gain of 4.03%; and Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.45%.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) follows with a gain of 1.35% and Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.19%.
