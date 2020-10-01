Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PBF , VLO , DK , MPC , PSX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks first with a gain of 3.27%; Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.25%; and Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.52%.

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) follows with a gain of 1.49% and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.27%.

