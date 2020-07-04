Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HFC , VLO , PBF , MPC , CVI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) ranks first with a gain of 16.18%; Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) ranks second with a gain of 14.18%; and Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks third with a gain of 14.06%.

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) follows with a gain of 13.76% and Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.17%.

