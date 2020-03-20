Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PSX , VLO , DK , CVI , HFC )

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) ranks first with a gain of 6.45%; Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) ranks second with a gain of 5.51%; and Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks third with a gain of 4.86%.

Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI ) follows with a gain of 4.32% and Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.32%.

