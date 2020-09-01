Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NOG, GPOR, ESTE, FANG, REI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest sales growth.

Northern Oil And ranks highest with a sales growth of 22,434.8%. Following is Gulfport Energy with a sales growth of 19,320.3%. Earthstone Ene-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 13,600.9%.

Diamondback Ener follows with a sales growth of 12,939.2%, and Ring Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 11,581.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ring Energy Inc on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Ring Energy Inc have risen 41.3%. We continue to monitor Ring Energy Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.