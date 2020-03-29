Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SWN, ISRL, CRZO, CRK, NOG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Southwestrn Engy ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,728.7. Isramco Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,482.3. Carrizo Oil&Gas ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 486.1.

Comstock Resources, Inc. follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 218.5, and Northern Oil And rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 193.1.

