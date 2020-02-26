Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (MDR, SLCA, FET, RES, TDW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Mcdermott Intl ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.04. Us Silica Holdin is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.69. Forum Energy Tec ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.97.

Rpc Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.58, and Tidewater Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.24.

