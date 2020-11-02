Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SLCA, RES, NR, FET, CKH)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Us Silica Holdin ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,172.9%. Following is Rpc Inc with a sales growth of 11,883.2%. Newpark Resource ranks third highest with a sales growth of 5,859.4%.

Forum Energy Tec follows with a sales growth of 3,930.8%, and Seacor Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,120.0%.

