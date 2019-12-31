Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (MTRX, NOV, OIS, TTI, FTI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Matrix Service ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Following is Natl Oilwell Var with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Oil States Intl ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Tetra Technologi follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Technipfmc Plc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Matrix Service and will alert subscribers who have MTRX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.