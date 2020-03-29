Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (IO, ENSV, TTI, HAL, USAC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

ION Geophysical Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,953.5. Enservco Corp is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 830.3. Tetra Technologi ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 302.7.

Halliburton Co follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.5, and USA Compression Partners LP rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.6.

