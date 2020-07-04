Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (UNT, NBR, ICD, NE, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Nabors Inds Ltd with a a current ratio of 1.6. Independence Con ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Noble Corp Plc follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.1.

