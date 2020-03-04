Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (HP, UNT, SDRL, DO, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Helmerich & Payn ranks highest with a sales per share of $19.99. Following is Unit Corp with a sales per share of $14.94. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a sales per share of $12.53.

Diamond Offshore follows with a sales per share of $10.25, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $9.48.

