Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (UNT, ATW, DO, RIG, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Unit Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $845,000. Atwood Oceanics is next with a an RPE of $673,000. Diamond Offshore ranks third highest with a an RPE of $586,000.

Transocean Ltd follows with a an RPE of $582,000, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $555,000.

