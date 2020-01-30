Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ATW, DO, SDRL, RDC, ESV)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Atwood Oceanics ranks highest with a EPS growth of 29,351.1%. Following is Diamond Offshore with a EPS growth of 5,874.6%. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 943.6%.
Rowan Companie-A follows with a EPS growth of 883.2%, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 753.2%.
