Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Beta (NE, ESV, SDRL, RDC, UNT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Noble Corp Plc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Ensco Plc-Cl A is next with a a beta of 1.7. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.

Rowan Companie-A follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Unit Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

