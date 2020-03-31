Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MLHR, SCS, TILE, MSA, PBI)
Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.
Herman Miller ranks lowest with a sales growth of 58.7%. Steelcase Inc-A is next with a sales growth of 76.2%. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 394.6%.
Msa Safety Inc follows with a sales growth of 411.3%, and Pitney Bowes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 420.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pitney Bowes Inc on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.18. Since that call, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc have fallen 44.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth herman miller steelcase inc-a interface inc msa safety inc pitney bowes inc