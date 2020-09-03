Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ARC, KBAL, HNI, PBI, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a an RPE of $157,000. Following is Kimball Intl -B with a an RPE of $218,000. Hni Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $248,000.

Pitney Bowes Inc follows with a an RPE of $251,000, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $261,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arc Document Sol and will alert subscribers who have ARC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.