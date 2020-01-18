Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ESND, ARC, MSA, ACU, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,516.1%. Arc Document Sol is next with a ROE of -1,592.1%. Msa Safety Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 728.2%.

Acme United Corp follows with a ROE of 911.2%, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,001.4%.

