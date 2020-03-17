Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (MLHR, SCS, ESND, ACCO, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Herman Miller ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.2%. Following is Steelcase Inc-A with a projected earnings growth of 10.2%. Essendant Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.4%.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%, and Interface Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 21.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Interface Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.83. Since that call, shares of Interface Inc have fallen 34.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.