Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ESND, KNL, TILE, ACU, MLHR)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Essendant Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $783,000. Following is Knoll Inc with a an RPE of $782,000. Interface Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $329,000.

Acme United Corp follows with a an RPE of $316,000, and Herman Miller rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $313,000.

