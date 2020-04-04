Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (HNI, MSA, KNL, TILE, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hni Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 31.0%. Msa Safety Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 24.7%. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 24.6%.

Interface Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 21.5%, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Acco Brands Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Acco Brands Corp in search of a potential trend change.