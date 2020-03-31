Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (HNI, ACCO, ARC, TILE, MSA)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Hni Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 126,000.0%. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a EPS growth of 40,666.7%. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%.

Interface Inc follows with a EPS growth of 8,415.3%, and Msa Safety Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,671.6%.

