Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (PBI, ACCO, ARC, ESND, MSA)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,036.1. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.4. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.9.

Essendant Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.6, and Msa Safety Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 79.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pitney Bowes Inc on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.18. Since that call, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc have fallen 44.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.