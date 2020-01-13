Top 5 Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (PBI, ARC, ACU, ACCO, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.35. Arc Document Sol is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.55. Acme United Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.80.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.31, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.72.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Interface Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Interface Inc have risen 26.9%. We continue to monitor Interface Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.