Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (CLI, BXP, PDM, VNO, PGRE)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mack-Cali Realty ranks lowest with a sales growth of 45.7%. Boston Propertie is next with a sales growth of 200.9%. Piedmont Offic-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 332.1%.

Vornado Rlty Tst follows with a sales growth of 401.2%, and Paramount Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.4%.

