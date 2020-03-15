Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (NRE, FSP, TIER, DEA, VNO)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Northstar Realty ranks lowest with a ROE of -284.2%. Franklin Street is next with a ROE of -210.3%. Tier Reit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -78.8%.
Easterly Governm follows with a ROE of 72.8%, and Vornado Rlty Tst rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 208.0%.
