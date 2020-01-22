Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (OFC, DEI, HIW, HPP, CXP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Corp Office Prop ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 666.7%. Following is Douglas Emmett with a EPS growth of 833.3%. Highwoods Prop ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.

Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Columbia Propert rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

