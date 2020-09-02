Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (NRE, CLI, FSP, HIW, HPP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Northstar Realty ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -15.6%. Following is Mack-Cali Realty with a EBITDA growth of -6.2%. Franklin Street ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.5%.

Highwoods Prop follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.6%, and Hudson Pacific P rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 5.9%.

