Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (VNO, DEI, KRC, ARE, PDM)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 88.57. Douglas Emmett is next with a a P/E ratio of 67.03. Kilroy Realty ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 63.12.

Alexandria Real follows with a a P/E ratio of 60.12, and Piedmont Offic-A rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 50.52.

