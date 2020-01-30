Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (VNO, BDN, CXP, HPP, HIW)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a EPS growth of 41,470.6%. Following is Brandywine Rlty with a EPS growth of 28,088.2%. Columbia Propert ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.

