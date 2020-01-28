Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (TIER, SLG, BXP, BDN, CLI)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tier Reit Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Sl Green Realty is next with a a beta of 0.9. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Brandywine Rlty follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Mack-Cali Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

