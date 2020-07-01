Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SLG , VNO , PGRE , BXP , PDM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.49%; Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.30%; and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.94%.

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP ) follows with a gain of 0.70% and Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.49%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sl Green Realty and will alert subscribers who have SLG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.