Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SLG , PDM , BXP , HIW , PGRE )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG ) ranks first with a gain of 11.67%; Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) ranks second with a gain of 9.59%; and Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP ) ranks third with a gain of 9.03%.

Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) follows with a gain of 8.91% and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.95%.

