Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OFC , KRC , PDM , ARE , HIW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.05%; Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.91%; and Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.55%.

Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) follows with a gain of 1.36% and Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.94%.

