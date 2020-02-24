Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HIW , FSP , CXP , PGRE , DEA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) ranks first with a gain of 0.27%; Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP ) ranks second with a gain of 0.26%; and Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP ) ranks third trading unchanged.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) follows trading unchanged and Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.04%.

