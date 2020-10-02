Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CXP , DEI , KRC , PGRE , HIW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP ) ranks first with a gain of 1.62%; Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.85%; and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.71%.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) follows trading unchanged and Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.12%.

