Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CIO , SLG , FSP , OFC , BDN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO ) ranks first with a gain of 12.86%; Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG ) ranks second with a gain of 11.19%; and Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP ) ranks third with a gain of 10.68%.

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) follows with a gain of 9.75% and Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.58%.

