Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BDN , BXP , OFC , PGRE , ARE )

Below are the top five companies in the Office REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) ranks first with a gain of 0.75%; Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP ) ranks second with a loss of 0.09%; and Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.20%.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) follows with a loss of 0.28% and Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.45%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Paramount Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Paramount Group in search of a potential trend change.