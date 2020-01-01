Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (AVA, PEG, AEE, WEC, CMS)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Avista Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 23.9%. Following is Pub Serv Enterp with a sales growth of 25.4%. Ameren Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 166.2%.

Wec Energy Group follows with a sales growth of 235.8%, and Cms Energy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 287.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avista Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avista Corp in search of a potential trend change.