Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, UTL)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53. Mdu Res Group is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.73. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.07.

Nisource Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.37, and Unitil Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.44.

