Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (SRE, WEC, UTL, CMS, VVC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Sempra Energy ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Wec Energy Group is next with a an earnings yield of 3.5%. Unitil Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

Cms Energy Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.7%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.

