Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CNP, DTE, SRE, BKH, VVC)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:40am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,771.0%. Following is Dte Energy Co with a sales growth of 1,859.8%. Sempra Energy ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,005.6%.

Black Hills Corp follows with a sales growth of 918.5%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 853.7%.

