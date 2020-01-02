Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CNP, D, MDU, CMS, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 15.7%. Following is Dominion Energy with a projected earnings growth of 12.8%. Mdu Res Group ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 8.0%.

Cms Energy Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 7.5%, and Ameren Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%.

