Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WEC , SRE , D , MDU , AEE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.92%; Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.54%; and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks third with a gain of 1.37%.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) follows with a gain of 0.98% and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.90%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ameren Corp on December 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $76.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Ameren Corp have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor Ameren Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.