Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MDU , DTE , AEE , NI , WEC )

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks second with a gain of 6.56%; and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.26%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a gain of 5.64% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.06%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor Dte Energy Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.