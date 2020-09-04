MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MDU , DTE , AEE , NI , WEC )

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:36am
By Amy Schwartz

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks second with a gain of 6.56%; and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.26%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a gain of 5.64% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.06%.

