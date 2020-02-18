Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (D , SRE , AEE , MDU , CMS )

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks first with a gain of 1.41%; Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.23%; and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.21%.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) follows with a gain of 0.92% and Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.87%.

