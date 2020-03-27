Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AEE , NI , WEC , D , ED )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks first with a gain of 7.77%; Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks second with a gain of 7.53%; and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks third with a gain of 7.47%.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) follows with a gain of 7.38% and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.04%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dominion Energy on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $79.69. Since that call, shares of Dominion Energy have fallen 15.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.