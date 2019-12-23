Top 5 Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AEE , CMS , ED , MDU , WEC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.48%; Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.12%; and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks third with a gain of 1.04%.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) follows with a gain of 0.92% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.73%.

