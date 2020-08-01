Top 5 Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AIZ, KMPR, NGHC, ANAT, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Assurant Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $441,000. Following is Kemper Corp with a an RPE of $498,000. National General ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $588,000.

Amer Natl Insur follows with a an RPE of $743,000, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $774,000.

