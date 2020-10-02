Top 5 Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AIZ, KMPR, NGHC, ANAT, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Assurant Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $441,000. Kemper Corp is next with a an RPE of $498,000. National General ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $588,000.

Amer Natl Insur follows with a an RPE of $743,000, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $774,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Assurant Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Assurant Inc in search of a potential trend change.